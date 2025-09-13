Melbourne Freedom Rally 13 September 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This rally continues each Saturday because of the dedication of a small handful of faithful freedom fighters. The one speech reminded passers by of the covid poison needle disaster and other corrupt decisions of our government. Fortunately the truth is now starting to come out in an official capacity. The 'dam' of lies is cracking in many places and the mainstream media will be forced to concede, and we WILL be vindicated for holding our line on what is truth.