Australian Medical Professionals Society (AMPS) National Tour - Dr Melissa McCann. 6-6-23

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Australian Doctors call to suspend COVID-19 MRNA vaccines pending full investigation with special guest and world-renowned cardiologist Dr. Aseem Malhotra.
Australian Medical Professionals Society (AMPS) National Tour.
Gold Coast, Qld, Australia. 6th June, 2023.
https://amps.redunion.com.au/
Sponsored by TNT Radio https://tntradio.live/
Dr Melissa McCann - BPharm, MBBS, FRACGP - Grad Cert Allergic Disease - Specialising in Vaccine Injuries.
Dr McCann has repeatedly called for a halt to the dangerous and NOT safe and effective MRNA Covid-19 vaccine rollout in Australia. She is championing a class action to recover compensation for injuries obtained as a result of taking one or more Covid-19 vaccines. So far $173,000 has been raised in this Class Action. If you or someone you know has suffered from these toxic shots, join the Class Action - https://www.covidvaxclassaction.com.au/
Join Roobs Flyers:
http://roobsflyers.com/
Telegram - https://t.me/roobsflyers
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Project Matilda - https://www.projectmatilda.com/Roobs
Odysee - https://odysee.com/$/invite/@roobsflyers:0
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs
Subscribe to our magazine ~ https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine
Roobs Mailer - https://roobsflyers.com/mailer
Download free flyers ~ https://roobsflyers.com/flyers
Download free PDFs ~ https://roobsflyers.com/pdf-library
The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
All rights reserved.