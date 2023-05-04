What Happens Next with J6 Footage? | Tucker Carlson with Clayton Morris

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
REDACTED Clip | Tucker Carlson on What Happens Next with the January 6 Footage
• What we need is crowdsourcing & to be in as many hands as possible
• The footage is owned by the Public, it is not owned by Congress… they don’t own anything. These are our servants.
• “He (McCarthy) has said we’re going to turn this over to the public & that can’t come Soon enough”
• “Don’t tell me it’s the same as 9/11.. if you start lying to me.. I’m gonna push back. Clearly Nancy Pelosi wanted this to happen
Watch the full interview:
https://rumble.com/v2crxec-tucker-carlson-the-truth-needs-to-come-out-redacted.html