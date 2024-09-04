A Soldier's Divine Surprise with Gail Benedetto

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Gail Benedetto from Illinois joins Eileen to share the amazing story about her father, Sam Litrenti, a WWII veteran, and her grandfather, a WWI veteran, and "the pack." It is a story about divine intervention that has circulated around the world. Grant Smith Health Insurance Agency brought this story to life in a recent commercial. Gail also talked about how her father became a well known artist and sculptor in his later years.





