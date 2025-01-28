Bombing in Qabatiya

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin, the occupation bombed a car, killing two young men inside it. This tragic event unfolded just one day before 200 Palestinian prisoners were freed in the second batch of Palestinian prisoners following a resistance and occupation prisoner exchange.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 25/01/2025
