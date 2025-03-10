BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

⚡️Mark Carney becomes new leader of Canada's Liberal Party
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
27 views • 6 months ago

⚡️ Mark Carney becomes new leader of Canada's Liberal Party

Former Bank of Canada chief Mark Carney will succeed Justin Trudeau as Canada's Prime Minister.

Adding was from: 

@ShadowofEzra

Meet Canada's new Prime Minister, Mark Carney - pictured here alongside notorious child s*x trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.

This wasn't just any gathering; it took place at Carney's sister-in-law's estate, Cornbury Park - a known hotspot for globalist elites. (3 photos and one where Carney is on his hands and knees between Maxwell and another woman sitting on the ground).

Is Mark Carney a client Mehr anzeigen

X may have already removed Shadow of Ezra's post. At least I can't see it: https://x.com/ShadowofEzra/status/1898880210398826792

Cynthia... I posted another video of him talking this morning, that happened after this video, if interested:

https://www.brighteon.com/d6a17450-e7dc-462e-ac7d-df0b76736d27

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy