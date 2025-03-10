⚡️Mark Carney becomes new leader of Canada's Liberal Party

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
⚡️ Mark Carney becomes new leader of Canada's Liberal Party
Former Bank of Canada chief Mark Carney will succeed Justin Trudeau as Canada's Prime Minister.
Adding was from:
@ShadowofEzra
Meet Canada's new Prime Minister, Mark Carney - pictured here alongside notorious child s*x trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.
This wasn't just any gathering; it took place at Carney's sister-in-law's estate, Cornbury Park - a known hotspot for globalist elites. (3 photos and one where Carney is on his hands and knees between Maxwell and another woman sitting on the ground).
X may have already removed Shadow of Ezra's post. At least I can't see it: https://x.com/ShadowofEzra/status/1898880210398826792
Cynthia... I posted another video of him talking this morning, that happened after this video, if interested:
https://www.brighteon.com/d6a17450-e7dc-462e-ac7d-df0b76736d27