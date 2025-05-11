1:00AM Speech: Putin’s Main Points on Talks with Ukraine

The Press waited, one said it was 1:00AM and still waiting in the Malachite foyer for Putin to show. So after 1:00AM. They were told ahead that it would be late, and that Putin would make it short because of the time. Putin talked about other things,... but here's this:

Putin’s Main Points on Talks with Ukraine:

- Putin proposed resuming negotiations with Ukraine on May 15 in Istanbul.

- Russia has never refused dialogue with Ukraine.

- He called for direct talks with Kiev without any preconditions.

- Putin plans to speak with Erdoğan tomorrow.

- Russia is ready for serious negotiations aimed at eliminating the root causes of the conflict.

- He did not rule out a ceasefire agreement during the talks.

- Russia’s offer is on the table; the decision is up to Kiev and its Western sponsors.

“There is a war going on, and Russia is offering talks. Anyone who wants peace cannot oppose this.”