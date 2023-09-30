BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Red Pill Nation Hangout #330
Neroke-5
Neroke-5
98 followers
17 views • 09/30/2023

Red Pill Nation Hangout #330


1. 8:32 Blue Beetle next in long line of Superhero Movies tanking
2. 33:22 Elon Musk launching 22 Billion Dollar lawsuit against ADL
3. 51:58 Bill Gates Bails out Budweiser
4. 1:16:38 Surprise! Rotten Tomatoes caught manipulating ratings on its site (Bunker 15)
5. 1:40:30 Sports Minister in Canada now pursuing a policy that regards Maleness as Toxic
6. 2:32:51 Another AAA game developer inserts woke culture into a video game (Starfield)

Keywords
newspoliticsculturered pillmanosphere
