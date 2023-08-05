Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, Normalizing Bioweapons, DOD Corruption

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
More military are coming forward
with information as military mandates continue. Terminal CWO is uncovering
information on DOD corruption at the highest ranks. Katherine Watt revealed the
DOD is partnering with neighborhood pharmacies to normalize getting regular
injections. The prep act provides protection to untrained people like pharmacy
staff to give injections. Dr. Jane urges people not to order from Zelenko Labs that
reportedly has not been paying affiliate commissions or filling orders.
https://substack.com/@bailiwicknews
https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/
Captain John Frankman, Sam Shoemate, Colonel Ivan Raiklin, DOD corruption, Katherine Watt, Federal retail pharmacy program, Prep Act, Ruby affidavit, Malone vs Ruby
