⚡️FSB prevented a terrorist attack in a dormitory for military university cadets in the Moscow region.

FSB officers prevented a terrorist attack in a military academy cadet dormitory in the Moscow region, a 49-year-old serviceman of the Ministry of Defense, recruited by the Ukrainian special services, who was preparing to commit it, was detained. The investigation managed to establish that he is a member of a terrorist group banned in the territory of the Russian Federation. During the detention, components for making an explosive device were seized, as well as correspondence with a Ukrainian curator was found.

Adding: ⚡️❗️A terrorist attack planned by Kiev in a dormitory for cadets of military universities has been prevented in the Moscow region, the FSB reported.

A serviceman of the Russian Ministry of Defense, recruited by the Ukrainian special services, was involved in its preparation. He was detained.

Components for explosives were taken from him. Correspondence with a Ukrainian curator was also found, where the planned crime was discussed. Kiev promised the man to evacuate his children to the West.

A criminal case has been opened. The 49-year-old serviceman said that he was supposed to cause an explosion in one of the military units of the Russian Ministry of Defense.