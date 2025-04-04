© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
⚡️FSB prevented a terrorist attack in a dormitory for military university cadets in the Moscow region.
FSB officers prevented a terrorist attack in a military academy cadet dormitory in the Moscow region, a 49-year-old serviceman of the Ministry of Defense, recruited by the Ukrainian special services, who was preparing to commit it, was detained. The investigation managed to establish that he is a member of a terrorist group banned in the territory of the Russian Federation. During the detention, components for making an explosive device were seized, as well as correspondence with a Ukrainian curator was found.
Adding: ⚡️❗️A terrorist attack planned by Kiev in a dormitory for cadets of military universities has been prevented in the Moscow region, the FSB reported.
A serviceman of the Russian Ministry of Defense, recruited by the Ukrainian special services, was involved in its preparation. He was detained.
Components for explosives were taken from him. Correspondence with a Ukrainian curator was also found, where the planned crime was discussed. Kiev promised the man to evacuate his children to the West.
A criminal case has been opened. The 49-year-old serviceman said that he was supposed to cause an explosion in one of the military units of the Russian Ministry of Defense.