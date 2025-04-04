BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

FSB officers prevented a terrorist attack in a military academy cadet dormitory in the Moscow region
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
92 views • 5 months ago

⚡️FSB prevented a terrorist attack in a dormitory for military university cadets in the Moscow region.

FSB officers prevented a terrorist attack in a military academy cadet dormitory in the Moscow region, a 49-year-old serviceman of the Ministry of Defense, recruited by the Ukrainian special services, who was preparing to commit it, was detained. The investigation managed to establish that he is a member of a terrorist group banned in the territory of the Russian Federation. During the detention, components for making an explosive device were seized, as well as correspondence with a Ukrainian curator was found.

Adding: ⚡️❗️A terrorist attack planned by Kiev in a dormitory for cadets of military universities has been prevented in the Moscow region, the FSB reported.

A serviceman of the Russian Ministry of Defense, recruited by the Ukrainian special services, was involved in its preparation. He was detained.

Components for explosives were taken from him. Correspondence with a Ukrainian curator was also found, where the planned crime was discussed. Kiev promised the man to evacuate his children to the West.

A criminal case has been opened. The 49-year-old serviceman said that he was supposed to cause an explosion in one of the military units of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy