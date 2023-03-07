



March 3, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady of Medjugorje and Penitential Garments.





In her latest message Our Lady calls us to conversion and to don penitential garments. In the scripture we see penitential garments being worn as a sign to God of one's repentance.





Here is Our Lady's monthly message for February 25, 2023: “Dear children!





Keep converting and clothe yourselves in penitential garments and in personal, deep prayer; and in humility, seek peace from the Most High.





In this time of grace, Satan wants to seduce you; but you, little children, keep looking at my Son and follow Him towards Calvary in renunciation and fasting.





I am with you because the Most High permits me to love you and lead you towards the joy of the heart, in faith which grows for all those who love God above all.





Thank you for having responded to my call.”





“Clothe yourselves in penitential garments…”





I believe that this is the first time Our Lady has mentioned “penitential garments” in her messages.





It seems that Our Lady is referring back to her own days as a Jewish woman, when there were prescribed times for fasting, prayer, and repentance, along with wearing rough garments as a sign of mourning, repentance and turning back to God.





But there may be an additional way to clothe ourselves in penitence that has more to do with our actions than with our appearance.





We could put on the garments of love and forgiveness, of service and humility.





These garments are seen in our actions.





They appear when we put ourselves last, and serve others instead.





This message might be helpful for us in finding our penitential garments:





January 2, 2010 “Dear children, Today I am calling you to, with complete trust and love, set out with me because I desire to acquaint you with my Son.





Do not be afraid, my children, I am here with you; I am next to you.





I am showing you the way to forgive yourselves, to forgive others, and, with sincere repentance of heart, to kneel before the Father.





Make everything die in you that hinders you from loving and saving, that you may be with Him and in Him.





Decide for a new beginning, a beginning of sincere love of God Himself.





Thank you.”





Maybe our penitential garments can be made of love of God and neighbor?





