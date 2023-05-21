BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The CCP sold chemical precursors to a Mexican cartel and assisted them to sell it to America. It was part of the CCP strategy to destroy America
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
35 views • 05/21/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2hlbcz6ba0

05/17/2023 Nicole on Winn Tucson Radio: The CCP sold chemical precursors to a Mexican cartel and assisted them to sell it to America. It was part of the CCP strategy to destroy America. Senator Marco Rubio released a new bombshell report showing mountains of evidence that COVID-19 comes from the Wuhan bioweapons lab. As the federal government agencies collaborated with the CCP’s bio-weapon, the project was actually funded by American taxpayers. #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


05/17/2023 妮可作客Winn Tucson Radio节目：中共为墨西哥贩毒集团提供芬太尼原料，并协助贩卖到美国，这是中共搞垮美国的一个战略。周三，参议员卢比奥新发表了一份重磅报告，用大量证据证明新冠病毒源于中共武毒所。由于联邦政府机构与中共在生化武器实验室上的合作，这个项目其实是由美国纳税人资助的。

 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy