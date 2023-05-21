© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
05/17/2023 Nicole on Winn Tucson Radio: The CCP sold chemical precursors to a Mexican cartel and assisted them to sell it to America. It was part of the CCP strategy to destroy America. Senator Marco Rubio released a new bombshell report showing mountains of evidence that COVID-19 comes from the Wuhan bioweapons lab. As the federal government agencies collaborated with the CCP’s bio-weapon, the project was actually funded by American taxpayers. #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
05/17/2023 妮可作客Winn Tucson Radio节目：中共为墨西哥贩毒集团提供芬太尼原料，并协助贩卖到美国，这是中共搞垮美国的一个战略。周三，参议员卢比奥新发表了一份重磅报告，用大量证据证明新冠病毒源于中共武毒所。由于联邦政府机构与中共在生化武器实验室上的合作，这个项目其实是由美国纳税人资助的。
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平