Weather Wars - Control Grid is the Real Weapon

Chemtrails and HAARP are real.
However, the real weather weapons are on the ground in every state. They blast away to activate all the spray particulates that feed the many fast evaporation facilities all over the country.
Crazy thing is that the same technology supposed to alert for inclement weather is actually creating it.