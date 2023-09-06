BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Biden’s Family Admit He Died and Was Replaced By an Actor in 2019
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
Follow
12
Download MP3
Share
Report
2048 views • 09/06/2023

Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at peoplesvoice.locals.com!


- MYPILLOW: Visit https://www.mypillow.com/tpv to get massive discounts on all MyPillow products.

Is Joe Biden just another compromised pedophile selected by the globalist elite to serve as a puppet leader of a Western democracy – or is there something more nefarious going on?


Bizarre videos featuring Biden glitching have raised serious questions about his health and whether he is being represented in videos by AI.


Now members of Biden’s own family are admitting that the real Joe Biden is not the man making decisions at the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office.


At this point we have to ask, is there anything real about Joseph R. Biden – or is the Biden presidency one of the biggest con jobs in history?


Shared from and subscribe to:

The People's Voice

https://rumble.com/THEPEOPLESVOICE


Keywords
joe bidenpedophile ringelite pedophiliapresident bidenashley bidenbiden fakebiden clonebiden aibiden actorbidens grandaughter
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy