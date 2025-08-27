BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Just Fake It! Over 50 Unbelievable moments in Outer Space - John Thor
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
192 views • 3 weeks ago

Source -

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2W9AXfpMEwg


Over 50 clips of questionable footage from NASA and other space agencies since the 1960s, each fully sourced.


This November 2024 Edition includes a new intro, 5 new clips, 1 removed, and cleaner edits throughout.


New Clips Added:

• Apollo 11, July 1969 – “Nvidia Debunks Conspiracy Theories About Moon Landing.” YouTube. Uploaded by IGN, 23 September 2014.

• Apollo 14, February 1971 – “Apollo 14: Mission to Fra Mauro.” Internet Archive. Uploaded by CSPAN, 31 January 2021.

• Expedition 72, October 2024 – “NASA Astronaut Butch Wilmore Talks with City Cast Nashville.” YouTube. Uploaded by NASA Video, 24 October 2024.

• Expedition 64, March 2021 – “Expedition 64 Inflight with Good Day LA and WBZ TV Boston.” YouTube. Uploaded by NASA Video, 18 March 2021.

• Shenzhou 7, September 2008 – “China space mission article hits Web before launch.” Associated Press. Retrieved via Wayback Machine, 25 September 2008.


Original video by


Space Wojak

https://odysee.com/@SpaceWojak:b?view=content


Faking Space: Supercut (Nov 2024)

• Faking Space: Supercut (Nov 2024)


Intro video by

The Cartoon Inspector

https://odysee.com/@TheCartoonInspector:d?view=content


Just Fake It! "Scammer Time"

• Just Fake It! "Scammer Time"


Shared from

Freedom_Now!

https://odysee.com/@Freedom_Now!:f?view=content


Shared from and subscribe to:

JohnThor

https://www.youtube.com/@JohnThor1/videos


Keywords
sciencereal scienceeducationpodcasttechnologytruthflat earthastronomyphysicsgeology
