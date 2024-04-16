BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Sovereign Birth & The Conception Deception | Healthy Living Interview with Eyla Cuenca
What is happening
What is happening
9564 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
73 views • 04/16/2024

 Andrew Kaufman



Apr 15, 2024

Eyla is peeling back the curtains in her FREE 90-minute Masterclass on Sovereign Birth: https://www.uncoveringbirth.com/sover...


You’ll learn…


...The dogmatic convictions of society, and how they influence your beliefs of what a “safe” birth consists of.


...How to serve as a guide to pregnant and postpartum women so we can break systemic cycles.


...The fundamental steps you (or the women you’re here to support) need to take in order to birth naturally, from an empowered place.


...What it takes to experience a natural, blissful birth (beyond biohacking, supplements, and modern-day visualization).


...How the dominant system has trained you to remain a fearful, compliant victim – and how to exit the trap.


...The many layers of fear surrounding pregnancy and birth (plus birth trauma), and how you can unshackle yourself from their grip.


...Steps to reclaim inner safety, so you can advocate for yourself and the women in your world with confidence.


…and much more!

Keywords
childreninterviewdeceptionconceptionhealthy livingfosterandrew kaufmansovereign birtheyla cuenca
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy