Congress accepting $millions from the Pharmaceutical industry are protecting their own interests

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Mikki Willis: It was Napoleon who said: History is a lie agreed upon. Ironically, there's no evidence that Napoleon ever said that.

Robert Kennedy Jr: The problem of corruption is not just in the federal agencies, it's in Congress too. Almost all the members of this panel are accepting, including yourself, are accepting millions of dollars from the pharmaceutical industry.

Bernie Sanders: I convened this roundtable today to get a better understanding and to help the American people get a better understanding about the importance of vaccines and the role they have played decade after decade in improving the public health of our nation and the world we live in. Dr Paul Offit is a pediatrician and has worked on the vaccine issue for years as Director of the Vaccine Education Center, Professor of Pediatrics in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Children's Hospital in Philadelphia.

Dr Paul Offit: My children were born in the 1990s. My wife and I weren't scared of any of these diseases because we had vaccines. But that's the problem. The problem is not only that, we've largely eliminated these diseases, we've eliminated the memory of these diseases, and for that reason, parents are now more scared of the safety of vaccines, real or imagined, than the diseases that they prevent. And so you're starting to see, then, an erosion in vaccine confidence, and as a consequence, an erosion in vaccine rates. The CDC recently reported the highest rate of kindergarten vaccine exemptions ever...

Mikki Willis: As we're about to discover together, much of our history has been rewritten to serve an agenda that up until recently, was invisible to the average person. Average like this guy. Everyone's talking about the necessity for change right now, particularly here in the US. Over the past few months, as a filmmaker, I've had the honor of documenting political revolution.

That was me in 2016 the year of my political awakening.

Bernie Sanders: Come on the political revolution.

Mikki Willis: I was touring with the Bernie Sanders campaign, creating media to help his grassroots movement grow. At that time, I knew very little about socialism and even less about democratic socialism. As it turned out, I wasn't the only one.

So my Bernie Bros, how do we redistribute wealth through taxation without expanding the powers of the federal government?

Crowed: Bernie F….g Sanders!

Mikki Willis: As confusion set in, I began turning my questions inward. Are they hypnotized? Am I hypnotized?

Bernie Sanders: Will you assure the American people that you will fight to do what every other major country on Earth does? Guarantee health care to every single American.

Robert Kennedy Jr: I'm going to make America healthier than other countries in the world right now it’s the sickest

Bernie Sanders: Will you guarantee to do what every other major country does? It's a simple question...

Robert Kennedy Jr: and by the way, Bernie,the problem of corruption is not just in the federal agencies. It's in Congress too. Almost all the members of this panel are accepting, including yourself, are accepting millions of dollars from the pharmaceutical industry.

Bernie Sanders: Oh, no, no, no -

Robert Kennedy Jr: protecting their interests.

Bernie Sanders: Oh, I thought that that would No, no, no, no, no. I ran for President like you. I got millions, millions of contributions. They did not come from the executives. Not one nickel of PAC money from the pharmaceutical. They came from workers.

Robert Kennedy Jr: 2020, in 2020, you were the single largest receiver of pharmaceutical money

Bernie Sanders: Because I have full contributions from workers all over this country. Workers. There is not a nickel from corporate PACs.

Robert Kennedy Jr: You were single accepter of pharmaceutical dollars.

Bernie Sanders: No, from workers in industries.

Robert Kennedy Jr: $1.5 Million

Bernie Sanders: yeah, out of $200 Million.





