💩Trump complains nobody thanked them after he gave $60M to Gaza for food - didn't answer question, Israel not allowing food in

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump complains nobody thanked them after he gave $60M to Gaza for food - didn't answer the question about Israel not allowing food in.
There goes he's bigly ego again. Did he also expect thank you's from Gaza for the bombs that Trump gave to Israel to kill them? Does he not notice that the Palestinians are not getting the food, and being shot by IDF!? - Cynthia