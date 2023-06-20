Peter Hotez/Joe Rogan Debate Offer, Vaccine Hesitancy Demonized, SKYCovion Regulatory Approval

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Jane Ruby
June 19, 2023
Joe Rogan offers Dr. Peter Hotez $100K to debate RFK, Jr. on his podcast. Others contributed to the payoff that is reportedly over $1 million. Hotez refused. He admits he wants a “vaccine to scale for the world.” Hotez helped develop the covid vaccine Corbevax, and is now prompting the injections for children & toddlers. Hotez wrote in Scientific American that vaccine hesitant were extremist right-wing terrorists & called for criminalizing medical free speech. Regulatory approval for covid “vaccine” SKYCovion with package insert providing little or no information about efficacy or safety.
Link to SKYCovion PDF: https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1159556/Skycovion_spc-doc.pdf
