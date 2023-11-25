New California: A Bold Vision for Change and Local Sovereignty

Paul Preston (Founder of New California State)

https://www.newcaliforniastate.com/

https://truthsocial.com/@NewCaliforniaState

https://twitter.com/a21rpaul

https://redstatetalkradio.com/agenda21/





Paul Preston is the founder and president of the movement for a New California State. Agenda 21 Radio is on the air! Join Paul Preston as he takes on the issues surrounding the United Nations Agenda 21….The United Nations’ plan for YOU for the 21st century. Most people don’t know that the United Nations in 1992 came up with a plan, a design that will control virtually every aspect of your life but they did and the plan is in effect! Under the guise of environmentalism the United Nations Agenda 21 is in reality a means to destroy capitalism and redistribute the wealth of the United States. The motto “Think Globally and Act Locally” is the United Nations way of saying they are going to impose their plans found in United Nations Agenda 21 through an organization known as the International Council on Local Environmental Initiatives (ICLEI.)

ICLEI is the arm of the United Nations that works with local communities to impose United Nations law on you and is designed to strip you of you property and ultimately your freedom. Learn about sustainability and all the other words designed to confuse you into giving up your freedoms to the United Nations. United Nations Agenda 21 is the master plan that is being utilized right now by the political left to cause fuel prices to rise, businesses to leave the United States, remove you from your land, take your property, manipulate our economy, take away our Constitutional rights and depopulate our planet.





Starting with Karl Marx and the Communist Manifesto, Paul takes you through the journey of how National Socialist / Fascists (NAZI), Communists and Islamists have forged themselves into what Paul calls the “Three Pillars of Totalitarianism…Communism, Naziism and Islamism.” Using the United Nations, these three pillars are using environmentalism, terrorism and social engineering as their tools to redistribute America’s wealth and enslave our people for the “greater good.”

Paul engages your political and cultural norms in meaningful debates over race, government and education. Paul presents reasoned analysis on many of the myths apparent in our system of government, our society, and the media.





Video Interview: https://youtu.be/-aP7bBROHyY?si=P9WPtCUgEYKJ7eBG)





VIDEO - California has failed June 7, 2021

(https://youtu.be/teBgznnPpXM?si=Zli18fudcXJpQJfO)





