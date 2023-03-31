Tom Renz | Missouri and MRNA Food Supply (part 1)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If you care about the #lies that #Fauci has put forward you care about Missouri House Bill No. 1169. It's the most straight forward, simple bill ever put forward, only 2 pages in length, and all it requires is that #WETHEPEOPLE of Missouri recieve #informedconsent when they are exposed to a product that has the potential to modify their genes. #MRNA #BioEngineering #Vaccine #GMO #GatesFoundation #RenzRants #TheTomRenzShow #RenzNews #hb1169