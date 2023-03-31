Tom Renz | Missouri and MRNA Food Supply (part 1)

If you care about the #lies that #Fauci has put forward you care about Missouri House Bill No. 1169. It's the most straight forward, simple bill ever put forward, only 2 pages in length, and all it requires is that #WETHEPEOPLE of Missouri recieve #informedconsent when they are exposed to a product that has the potential to modify their genes. #MRNA #BioEngineering #Vaccine #GMO #GatesFoundation #RenzRants #TheTomRenzShow #RenzNews #hb1169

