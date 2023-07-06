© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Original Air Date: 30.JUN.2023
7:00PM EST
#732 // MOSQUITO MAYHEM - LIVE
Witch doctors and crime family mob bosses have insisted we "trust the science" or, in other words, just shut up and take their "medicine." We advised caution, further examination of the facts, consideration, and prayer, while looking at other medicines and solutions which could make us better - and we were keen to point out the falsehoods of those standing behind podiums of authority wearing lab coats of voracity. All of this, while having to watch victims who died seconds after receiving their poison, in horror. And now, the truth is out - we were indeed lied to. Further, these little demons of death did not have our 'good' in mind, and that's why they lied to us.
Now, they realize we are wise to their genocidal ambitions and have weaponized miniature flying syringes to finish the job their bogus marketing campaign couldn't accomplish. We live during a time of war, where the first casualty is truth, and hanging in the balance is the health and well-being of the family of man. Our collective discernment, repentance, and prayer have never been more acute than now.
