- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -Original Air Date: 30.JUN.2023

7:00PM EST

#732 // MOSQUITO MAYHEM - LIVE

Witch doctors and crime family mob bosses have insisted we "trust the science" or, in other words, just shut up and take their "medicine." We advised caution, further examination of the facts, consideration, and prayer, while looking at other medicines and solutions which could make us better - and we were keen to point out the falsehoods of those standing behind podiums of authority wearing lab coats of voracity. All of this, while having to watch victims who died seconds after receiving their poison, in horror. And now, the truth is out - we were indeed lied to. Further, these little demons of death did not have our 'good' in mind, and that's why they lied to us.

Now, they realize we are wise to their genocidal ambitions and have weaponized miniature flying syringes to finish the job their bogus marketing campaign couldn't accomplish. We live during a time of war, where the first casualty is truth, and hanging in the balance is the health and well-being of the family of man. Our collective discernment, repentance, and prayer have never been more acute than now.





#QBits

PODCAST





WATCH LIVE

https://rumble.com/v2x99c8-732-mosquito-mayhem-live.html?mref=2lydb&mc=d2ucq





WEBSITE

https://www.gooddog-usa.com





TRUTH SOCIAL

https://truthsocial.com/@GoodDog_USA





TELEGRAM

https://t.me/GoodDog_USA









PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO MY NEW YOUTUBE CHANNEL

[we need 1,000 subscribers to begin to Livestream]

https://www.youtube.com/@GoodDog-USA

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

* PLEASE SUPPORT OUR CHANNEL, THANK YOU *





DONORBOX or SNAIL MAIL

https://www.gooddog-usa.com/support





GET YOUR GOLD & SILVER AT MONEY METALS EXCHANGE

http://shrsl.com/3tsy8





NO MORE $$$ TO GLOBALIST BIG BOX STORES!

SHOP MADE IN AMERICA, DIRECT!

https://patriotswitch.com/gooddog





DE-GOOGLED PHONE PROGRAM

https://www.gooddog-usa.com/degoogle-program





DR. ZELENKO'S Z-STACK TO BOOST YOUR IMMUNE SYSTEM

https://zstacklife.com/gooddog

( ZSTACK COUPON CODE FOR 10% OFF : GOODDOGUSA )





STEP ON SOCKS - STEP ON Biden, Obama, Pelosi, Clinton, Fauci and Gates!

https://www.steponsocks.com/gooddog

( 3 pair for $17.76! )





+ + + + + + + + + +

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEW SUBSTACK CHANNEL

[we've begun posting research-news now!]

Go here:

gooddogusa.substack.com (https://www.gooddogusa.substack.com/)





= = = = = = = = = =

- - - - - - - - - - - - -

JOIN OUR COMMUNITY ON ELEMENT

https://www.gooddog-usa.com/discord





PSALM PROJECT

WEBSITE ~ https://www.gooddog-usa.com/psalm-form

ON RUMBLE ~ https://rumble.com/c/PsalmsAndSuchWithGoodDog





FIND GOODDOG ON THESE PLATFORMS

RUMBLE ~ https://www.rumble.com/QBits

CLOUTHUB ~ https://www.clouthub.com/gooddogmedia

PERISCOPE ~ https://www.periscope.tv/GoodDog_3384

YOUTUBE ~ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCy8sqEimAZFMVt95S9ej3_Q

TWITCH ~ https://www.twitch.tv/gooddog_555

BRIGHTEON ~ https://www.brighteon.com/channel/gooddog3384

BITCHUTE ~ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gooddog_3384/

FOXHOLE ~ https://thefoxhole.app/#/home

TIGER NETWORK ~ https://www.tora3.com/gooddog555

TWITTER ~ https://twitter.com/GoodDog94619152

ODYSEE ~ https://odysee.com/$/invite/@Army-of-Light:6

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@War-of-the-World:b

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@Time-Machine:0

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@Merchants-of-Menace:9





- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Copyright Disclaimer

Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

The content in our videos here and on www.GoodDog-USA.com are provided for informational purposes only.







