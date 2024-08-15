Trump assassination attempt Forensic Acoustic Analysis-11 - Chris Martenson, PhD - Unraveling The Actions Of The Two Local Snipers - 8-14-2024

🚨The Trump Shooting: Unraveling The Actions Of The Two Local Snipers 🚨

This investigation has been hamstrung by missing evidence and data that should have been available from the get-go.

Among the most crucial of possible story elements is the precise location and actions (or lack thereof) of the two local snipers who had responsibility for the overwatch position above the roof where Crooks took position.

Where were they? Did they abandon their posts? Why is the story so wildly different between their direct higher-ups and the PA State Police? Why hadn’t the Secret Service interviewed them as late as August 9th? Why do we still not know the name of the second sniper?

It’s frankly implausible to believe that any investigation could be so sloppily run by accident or even gross negligence or incompetence.

In this episode we resolve several important details such as establishing the fact that ESU sniper Greg Nicol was indeed not at his post between and , and we need to know why.

We also note that the four open windows in the overwatch building demand answers all on their own. Who opened them, and why? Were they manned? How can it be even remotely plausible to suggest, as Richard Goldinger did, that there was not way to view Crooks from any of those windows when that’s obviously not the case?

This is the heart of the case. Everything now rests on unraveling the means by which Crooks somehow managed to escape detection after he left the picnic table at (or depending on which source we are to believe), haul himself up on the roof at , and then remain completely undetected by the only LEO team that had the best post to detect and intercept him.