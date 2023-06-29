51) Sistema Bancário Bilateral – Público Legítimo Internacional

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Junho 19 e 26, 2023 - Webinar semanal por Anna Von Reitz: https://webinarsearch.americanstatenationals.org/index.php/june-2023/ Blogue informal que vai publicando artigos da Anna Von Reitz: https://www.paulstramer.net/
EXPANDA A SUA INFORMAÇÃO ESSENCIAL:
Panorama político 2023 - Uma conversa casual que pode interessar a todos: https://youtu.be/Q4eVlutqLig
01) A DIVIDA ODIOSA (29 Março, 2022) | #RestaurarPortugal : https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5966ba98-a4a9-4d43-ade7-8083604df027?index=1
A SAGA DO TESOURO GLOBAL -- A Recuperação dos Bens Globais da Família d'Ávila: https://tinyurl.com/fundos-historia | vídeo nº 52: https://www.brighteon.com/7ac9bd4b-99ef-42f9-bd53-25ce11ce3139
48) O HOMEM E A BESTA (2023) - Direito e a Revisão Constitucional: https://www.brighteon.com/247fb813-dd82-4dd5-8d7b-1b8495a43c8f
The American States Assemblies: https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/
[o contacto referido para Portugal no website supra é fraudulento, trata-se de impostura. O contacto correcto é o #RESTAURARPORTUGAL ou #RestaurarPT -- já avisámos o website americano, há uma toupeira infiltrada por lá].
Passos anteriores:
35) Chamada geral ─ Governo Público Americano: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/cbb078e6-e476-4f58-8544-a894e3cefc65?index=3
37) Reply to Call 35) ─ Unincorporated Lawful American Government: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/cbb078e6-e476-4f58-8544-a894e3cefc65?index=2
#RestaurarPortugal e/ou #RestaurarPT
Website: https://restaurarpt.wixsite.com/home
Canal principal: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/restaurarportugal/
YT: https://www.youtube.com/@restaurarportugal/
YT: https://www.youtube.com/@RestaurarPT/