Live Chat with Paul; -119- Rabbit holes to the Moon + UFO vids catchup

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#UAP #UAPS #offworldcraft #alien #aliens #fraudchannels#UFOLOGY #AfieldofLies #misinformation #disinformation
Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps)
(0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted!
(rough time locations)
[00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show
[00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! Rabbit holes on the moon
[00:02:00] (1c) Paul talks about various things like Health while
he waits for people to show up on side.
[00:08:00] (1d) View counts for non UFO shorts again topped over 2000 for
Charlie Roo Dog videos.. - Crazy! and google bias is showing!
[00:13:16] (2) Main Topic Begins - Re-Cap the recycling Mexican
or is it south american LED kite UFO Paul solidly debunked!
[00:19:00] (3) Re-Cap a funny skit using Pauls newly finished TR3b
Model that really hovers with ZERO power!
[00:27:00] (4) Paul looks for Levitating Magnet platforms and devices
you can buy but they are NOT cheap!
[00:53:00] (5) Ferrofluid - iron liquid the attracts to magnets and yes you
can buy it from ali!
[00:57:00] (6) what is liquid plastic.. polymorphic plastic and heat and can
you buy some to play with?
[01:27:00] (7) The Comb Jellyfish that has LED lights and can transform.
[01:35:00] (8) Now to look at Chang-e and Moon rocks as Gabber loves
right angled rocks on the moon
[01:45:00] (9) Finally Gabber Roo joins on voice on the side to talk about
his posts on the moon and his new ORB captures on film.
[01:53:00] (10) Resume with the Moon Rocks after issues with Voice Chat solved!
[02:40:00] (11) Paul plays with new tools in Paint.net to adjust the moon rock
so matches the same shape from distance.
[03:08:00] (12) Chinese Abductee claiming to know how UFOs work
[03:12:00] (13) Finally look over Gabbers new bright ORB in Aussie Skies
Paul warps up for the night....
cheers Paul.
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr)
A new How-To Tutorial on Discord and Group layout
is now HERE!
(https://youtu.be/LmOPdnOQ7Xs)
cheers Paul.
All Links can be found here to socials and beyond!
https://linktr.ee/totclinks
our website is listed there theouttherechannel.wordpress.com
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
Find all ways to donate here including monthly options
That do NOT take 30 percent of the donation like google does!
https://theouttherechannel.wordpress.com
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage FAIR USE