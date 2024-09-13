Beware of EDTA and other scientific truths-Interview with Dr. Robert O Young

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode of TishTalk, I interview Naturopathic doctor and Scientist Dr. Robert O Young (drrobertyoung.com) on a number of controversial topics ranging from Transhumanism, the myth of viruses, toxic products being sold like EDTA. We also discuss a powerful zeolite that he has studied to help remove the harmful chemicals and radiation from the body safely. Please listen and support Dr. Young in his work and fight to bring medical truth to light.