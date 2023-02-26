BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Super Seeds, Longevity and Reversing Hair Loss | The Revealing Ep. 11
PATRIOT.TV
PATRIOT.TV
51 views • 02/26/2023

Join host Shavon Ayala and her guests Patty Greer and Chris Burres of c60evo for this episode of The Revealing. The first half of the show discusses Patty’s documentary experience including of crop circles and super seeds provided through such phenomena.


The second half goes into the science of c60evo with Chris who touches on the Noble Prize received for this advent, the longest increased life span and reduced tumor study for use of c60evo, which their lab has been producing for over 31 years industrially and since 2018 to the individual human and pet market.


 Patty also shares on the skin rejuvenating and hair loss solution benefits of c60evo. You can find a 10% off link to their products here: https://www.c60evo.com/ref/theRevealing/


https://www.imdb.com/name/nm3424719/



https://cropcirclefilms.com/orbs-light-beings/


https://ampinsider.us/sign-up


Nearly 60% of Americans are concerned about running out of money.

https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/cleveland


www.AmericanMediaPeriscope.com

