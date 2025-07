My Christmas Song To all of You : Merry Christmas to all and a Happy New years Wondering Love Jesus Is The Reason For The Season, O Little Town of Bethlehem, For Christ is Born Of Mary;

https://www.brighteon.com/2606d1cb-7439-49c6-83a4-4c05cd298999 Merry Christmas to all and a Happy New years I took time out this morning to compose a song for you with artificial intelligence software I hope you enjoy this Christmas cheer and it will last throughout the year Jesus Is The Reason For The Season,





In The Beginning Was The Word, and the Word was with God, and The Word was God! Through him all things were made; without him nothing was made that has been made. In him was life, and that life was the Light of All Mankind!





For God so Loved the World that he gave his One and Only Son Jesus, That whoever believes in him shall not perish but Have Eternal Life. The Blind Will See The Deaf Will Hear And The Dead Will Live Again The Lame Will Leap The Dumb Will Speak The Praises of The King, The Lamb of God





O Little Town of Bethlehem, For Christ is Born Of Mary; and Gathered All Above, While Mortals Sleep, The Angels Keep their watch of Wondering Love.





The everlasting light: the hopes and fears of all the years are met in thee King and Lamb of God this very night. O Morning Stars, Together Proclaim The Holy Birth, and Praises Sing To God The King Of Kings, and Peace to Men on Earth.





So, God imparts to human hearts the blessings of His heaven. Where meek souls will receive Him still, The Dear Jesus Christ Enters This Very Day





O Holy Child of Bethlehem, descend to us, We Pray; Cast Out Our Sin and be Born in Us Today. We hear the Christmas Angels, The Great Glad Tidings Tell; O Come To Us, Abide with Us, Our Lord Emmanuel!





