How Ocean Tides Work on Flat Earth & How The Oceans Prove Earth's Vibration by Bro. Sanchez

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Donations thanks!!! - cashapp - $brosancheztv
paypal - [email protected]
brothersanchez https://www.patreon.com/brothersanchez
https://brothersanchez.sellfy.store/
https://airbit.com/profile/BeatzBySanchez
FLAT POWER GEAR - https://flat-power-store.creator-spring.com/?
Golden Wings Media - https://www.youtube.com/@GoldenWingsMedia
Follow Me On Twitter! - https://x.com/TalkToSanchez
Follow Me on Facebook! - https://www.facebook.com/therealbrosanchez
JOIN KNOWLEDGE IS POWER FB GROUP! - / knowledgeispowerfreeyourmind
EMAIL - [email protected]
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner (I.e., photos, links to other websites, YouTube videos, etc). Such material is utilized in an effort to advance understanding or bring clarity to the discussion of spiritual, educational, worldwide, environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. I believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
Shared fromand subscribe to:
FLATPOWER TV