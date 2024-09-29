I AM THE LORD, I CHANGE NOT Part 11: Unchangeable Blessings

Jesus came to the earth to pay for the sins of mankind. No one else could obtain salvation for humanity. It was an act where God the Father reconciled the world to Himself by having Jesus hang on the cross and become sin for us. Jesus said that the Old Testament law hinged upon treating your neighbor as yourself. Love is therefore the motivating power in the life of a Christian.

Jesus came to fulfill the Law; He said that anyone who discarded the Law because of societal changes, would be called the least in heaven. Our Savior offers instant and complete forgiveness the moment we repent. We can have an abundant life on earth and we don't have to fear death because we will spend eternity in heaven with God.

If pastors are changing the Gospel in order to be politically correct, does anyone really think God is okay with that? Absolutely not! In fact, He abhors it when we make unauthorized changes to the Bible. Jesus wants us to live and move in the love of God and adhere to the Law and the Prophets. Observing these unchangeable truths will cause you to enjoy God's unchangeable blessings in this life and the hereafter.

