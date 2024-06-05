Review of the movie Demise!! DOPE MOVIE!!!

AT THE MOVIES with host: Tha Jackal! So it took me a bit to get to watch this just because my computer had a melt down and to make these videos was a no go until recently and the movie had not been released until just recently. Thankfully I got my PC working and was able to do this review. As some know me and my good friend Skorp were doing a movie review show on my channel here but he been hard at work as his shift changed and he's been hard to get to do review shows with. But even though it's not been easy to get us to do a new show in a while if he's ever available we shall do them again. SO with this I'm doing my own review videos alone and based on 1 film per video basis and not multiple movies. These are mostly spoiler free as I don't want to ruin the movie going experience for anyone watching. To me watching a movie knowing as little possible is the best way to take it all in. So this video I had been waiting on again for sometime and it's been on my to watch list. The movie is called "Demise" and I must say I'm not much into "DRAMA/Thrillers" that deal in sex plots. But I am a fan of older movies like "Fatal Attraction," "Fear," and those sorts of flicks are always something that I think really shows the true range of the actors. This movie really reminded me of those movies while being it's own thing and original. There is the thriller, and almost horror elements included with the drama, and some humor. This not a kids film and I think it's a movie that adults will enjoy. Anyway hope you enjoy my review. Don't forget to hit me up on patreon.com/angelespino & angelespino.com

