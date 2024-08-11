© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sunday WordNWorship! Aug 11, 2024 (Replay from Jul 30, 2024 as Rick mourns Rocky with his family)
Download the new B2T App!
https://blessed2teach.com/apps/
Access to all B2T offers at your fingertips!
Become a B2T Ministries Partner!
Text “give” to 833.209.2393 or click:
https://blessed2teach.com/donations
Intercessory prayer and exclusive ministry updates
Backstage is Now Free for New Members!
https://blessed2teach.mykajabi.com/backstage
Enjoy all the benefits listed on the link above.
Join the FREE Christian Patriot Platform!
Join a Prayer & Support Zoom Group Here:
http://neighborhood.social/groups/category/19/prayer-support-zoom-active/
Written Prayer Request Wall