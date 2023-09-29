Quo Vadis





Sep 29, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Gisella Cardia on Preparing Your Refuge's.





Thank you!





The following message was given to Gisella Cardia by Our Lady on December 7, 2021 at a Prayer Cenacle in Poland:





My children, thank you for having responded to my call in your hearts.





My children, I ask you not to follow the false lights of the world: this is not how you will come out of the darkness, but by having the greatest trust in God. He will protect you – do not be afraid.





Prepare your refuges, especially in your homes.





Pray for the Church, which will be destroyed and then reborn. Jesus is close to you.





Believe the words of a Mother: everything will be wonderful and this will be a rebirth for you and for the world.





Pray much, continue to be light, so that my angels might recognize you.





I will pass among you to bless you one by one and to make peace descend upon your hearts; do not be confused, but open yourselves to God’s love and you will lack nothing.





Now I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





The following message was given by Our Lady to Gisella onDecember 8, 2021 at a Prayer Cenacle in Poland:





My children, thank you for bending your knees.





Today I am here with you and I address those who have converted and those who have not; those who believe in my apparitions and those who do not; believers and non-believers: I pray that during the Warning you may respond to the final act of mercy.





My children, prepare yourselves, for not much time will pass and I want you to be able to kneel on that day to ask for forgiveness and to acknowledge the Savior of the world.





Remember that His death served for your salvation and He will come again to save you and free you from the chains of the evil one.





I will be with you until the end of prayer.





I leave you with my maternal blessing, in the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





The alleged Marian apparitions in Trevignano Romano in Italy to Gisella Cardia are relatively new.





They began in 2016 following her visit to Mejuhgoria, and purchase of a statuette of Our Lady, which subsequently began to weep blood.





The local Bishop of Civita Castellana appears to have been quietly supportive of Gisella Cardia, having given access early on to a chapel for the overwhelming influx visitors who began to gather in the Cardia’s house to pray, once news of the apparitions began to spread.





The Church study of Gisella's apparitions and the phenomenon surrounding them is ongoing.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yloduF7Fdv4