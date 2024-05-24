Brighteon Broadcast News, May 24, 2024 – WOKE medical schools, spontaneously exploding Boeing airliners and other insanities of a wrecked society

- Potential Boeing plane explosion risk and FAA response. (0:03)

- American Airlines employee recorded girls in toilet. (4:05)

- UK MPs applaud Ukrainian neo-Nazis. (10:12)

- WOKE medical schools churning out unqualified doctors. (20:21)

- Blinken pushing US-Ukraine conflict escalation with #Russia. (31:58)

- US-Russia relations, potential war scenarios, and US support for #Ukraine. (37:47)

- Decentralized blockchain-driven platforms for free speech. (59:43)

- Free AI language models for offline knowledge base and personal health questions. (1:04:39)

- Economic collapse, #gold prices, and the coming wave of bank failures. (1:15:28)

- Commercial real estate collapse, office vacancy rates and bank exposure. (1:20:07)

- Geopolitics, economics, and the decline of the US #dollar. (1:29:30)

- China and Russia's economic and military growth, with a focus on the US education system and immigration. (1:35:41)

- Decline of culture and inspiration in the West. (1:45:17)

- Potential World War III, nuclear exchange, and Israel's military capabilities. (1:50:39)





