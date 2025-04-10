‘You’re a COWARD!’ – Veterans boo and heckle Tim Walz. Video from yesterday, Wed. April 9th.

Back to the FUTURE? DOGE finds $41K benefit claim by someone born in 2154 😮

Other jaw-dropping claims exposed by the Department of Government Efficiency:

🔴At least 24,500 people over 115 years old have claimed $59 million.

🔴At least 28,000 people under the age of five have claimed $254 million.

🔴9,700 people with birth dates over 15 years into the future have claimed $69 million.

Elon Musk shared on X: "This is so insane; I had to read it multiple times before it actually sank in."

AOC questions gains from alleged INSIDER TRADING on Trump’s tariffs by Congressmembers

💬 “Any member of Congress who purchased stocks in the last 48 hours should probably disclose that now,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez posted on X.

💬 “It’s time to ban insider trading in Congress,” she added.