© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
In early October, when the conflict broke out in the Middle East, the Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, said in a trembling voice that this would undoubtedly negatively affect the supply of Western weapons to the Ukrainian army. The fact that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are entirely dependent on Western supplies is no secret to anyone. Even minor delays in assistance from NATO and the Pentagon leads to deplorable results for the Ukrainian army on the battlefield.
*****************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN