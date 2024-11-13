BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SDA GC Leaders Caught In the Act Following Pope Francis Lead. Third Angel's Message & Love of Money
SavingHealthMinistries
Ted Wilson and SDA Church Leaders have been caught in the act of adultery with Pope Francis, and government leaders like Donald Trump, Joe Biden, and Kamala Harris. The Mark of the Beast will soon be enforced in America. Some self supporting ministries and ADRA are also in apostasy.


Natural disasters are on the rise in our world and to address this issue, America will pass a Sunday Law for the Climate. A Rest for the Climate or Sabbath for the climate will be legislated after or during COP29. Kamala Harris will soon replace Joe Biden to become president of the United States and pass a Climate Sunday Rest Law before President Elect Donald Trump takes office. The result of this will be the 7 Judgments that will fall on 1 day which will foreshadow the 7 Last plagues that will fall in 1 year. The Dark Day, Blood Moon, China-Russia Invasion, Tampa Bay Tsunami, Deadly Earthquake, collapse of Communist China, Wormwood Asteroid, Statue of Disobedience like Lot's Wife, Close of Probation for Seventh Day Adventists, and the revelation of who Elijah is. The climate sabbath is Satan's counterfeit for the true Sabbath which is Saturday.


US Law Against The Vatican. Trump & JFK. Seventh-day Adventists, Baptists Protest Babylon & America: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I4V5R01b1IU


darkday.us


Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse


Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o


Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries


Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144


Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


Zelle: 757-955-6871


PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth


Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936


Cash App: $Mrdhouse


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House

