Tony Byker - Sleepïng In Th€ Sün
Tony Byker
Published a month ago

From the album ‘The Kosher Pig’

Streaming, download or physical CD available at Bandcamp

https://tonybyker.bandcamp.com/album/th-k-h-r-p-g-xiv


Sleeping In The Sun

Sleeping in the sun

Takes my soul back home

Replenish my thoughts

Relieves my mind from falling

Avoid the dark clouds forming

Right where life began

Innocence eternal light that shines through

I can leave the rain behind me

Higher than the clouds you’ll find me


Keywords
