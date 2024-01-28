Tony Byker - Sleepïng In Th€ Sün

From the album ‘The Kosher Pig’
Streaming, download or physical CD available at Bandcamp
https://tonybyker.bandcamp.com/album/th-k-h-r-p-g-xiv
Sleeping In The Sun
Sleeping in the sun
Takes my soul back home
Replenish my thoughts
Relieves my mind from falling
Avoid the dark clouds forming
Right where life began
Innocence eternal light that shines through
I can leave the rain behind me
Higher than the clouds you’ll find me
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.