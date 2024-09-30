BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Worldwide Hatred of Israel is Key Indicator We Are in the Last Days - Dr. Jeffrey Johnson
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
395 followers
54 views • 7 months ago

There has been a massive and global increase in anti-Semitism since the horrific attacks by the terrorist group Hamas on the nation of Israel in October 2023. Dr. Jeffrey Johnson is the founder of Israel Today Ministries and the author of Hope Rising: Messianic Promise. He explains how the worldwide hatred of the nation of Israel is prophesied in the lead-up to the End Times. “We’re at the threshold of some very powerful global events,” he says, foreshadowing the truth of Biblical prophecy. The world will turn against Israel in the end, and we’re seeing the beginning stages of that violence today as war continues to unfold in the Middle East and whispers of World War III plague the globe. There is more anti-Semitism today globally than there was during World War II, according to Jeffrey.



TAKEAWAYS


The rumblings of war and the uprising of hatred toward Israel are a part of the labor pains of the End Times Jesus warned us about


The USA cannot take a neutral stance about supporting Israel - America must support the Holy Land


Palestinians are not an ethnic or religious group - they are Arabs who have embraced a particular ideology


There is so much hopelessness in Israel right now amidst the ongoing war that has taken many lives - please support Israel Today Ministries



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Download the CCM App: https://bit.ly/3VC4D2X

Sealed in Christ Apparel: https://sealedinchrist.com/tinagriffin

Hope Rising book: https://amzn.to/4eDjsMD

Faith of Angels trailer: https://bit.ly/4ecnw6I

Israel Blamed for Oct 7: https://bit.ly/3XX07Ax


🔗 CONNECT WITH DR. JEFFREY JOHNSON

Website: https://israeltodayministries.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/IsraelTodayMinistries

X: https://x.com/DrJeffITM

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/JeffreyDJohnson1

Podcast: https://bit.ly/3AV1sis


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

