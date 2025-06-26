O! The Blood of Jesus Christ-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-JUNE 25 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Blood and Body of the Lord Jesus Christ Came From the Womb, and in Luke 24, After His Resurrection, Jesus Mentions Flesh and Bone But He Does Not Mention Blood. The Blood Represents the Life of Christ Himself and Only His Blood Can Bring Power and Authority to Anything it Touches. Darkness Can Be Used By God to Show Us That in Order to See the Light, It Must Come From Him. The More Light That Comes Into Our Life Will Separate Us From This World.