How Rob Schneider went from 'ignoring God' to standing for Christ
68 views • 11/13/2023

Glenn Beck


Nov 13, 2023


Actor and comedian Rob Schneider recently turned 60 years old and a lot has changed since his days in Hollywood. For starters, he recently converted to Catholicism after "going through life slugging along and ignoring God." Rob joins Glenn to tell the story of his transformation and explain how seeing evil spread around the world helped bring him to Christianity. And he also explains the lessons he has learned while growing older, including why he's willing to speak out for Israel and against the woke gender movement.


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKgJ...

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JQ-PaCXzAfU

Keywords
israelcatholicwokeglenn beckactorcomedianrob schneiderstanding for christignoring godtransformation lessons learnedgender movement
