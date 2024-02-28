BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
TruNews is in Barcelona, Spain this week for the Mobile World Congress 2024.
DWP97048
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, and Paul Benson are there along with two new members of the team, Alex Vomiero, and Beau Davidson. Today is the team's first full day at MWC24 and we will be here for the full week. The Mobile World Congress is an annual trade show dedicated to the mobile phone industry. Why is TruNews at this meeting? The New World Order has a nervous system, the phone industry is the nervous system of the New World Order. They can't build it without the phone system. We are here to keep you in the know of what's to come.


Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Paul Benson, Alex Vomiero, Beau Davidson. Airdate 02/27/2024


You can partner with us by visiting https://www.TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.


Now is the time to protect your assets with physical gold & silver. Contact Genesis Gold Today!

https://www.TruNewsGold.com

