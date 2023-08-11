BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
FBI Terrorized Pro-life Catholic Mark Houck. Now He Is Running For Congress
High Hopes
High Hopes
14 views • 08/11/2023

John Henry Westen


August 10, 2023


President Joe Biden's leftwing FBI began a new Reign of Terror against faithful Catholics when it sent a SWAT team to intimidate pro-life Catholic leader Mark Houck and his family after Houck dared to advocate for the pro-life mission in front of a Philadelphia abortion center. Houck was quickly acquitted of all charges, and immediately returned to advocating for the unborn. Now, Houck is launching a Congressional campaign, running for Congress to champion the pro-life cause in Washington, D.C. Traditional Catholic values are taking center stage in America's capitol, and Houck sits one-on-one with John-Henry Westen to discuss what's next for the fight to build the Culture of Life.


LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round


SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/


HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://give.lifesitenews.com/


Connect with us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten


Music Code: MB01DSKM2Y0NCKJ


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v368ejp-fbi-terrorized-pro-life-catholic-mark-houck.-now-he-is-running-for-congress.html

Keywords
fbicatholicpro-lifephiladelphiaswat teamterrorizedculture of lifeintimidatereign of terrorrunning for congressjohn-henry westenmark houckabortion center
