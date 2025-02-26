BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
DOGE reversed is EGOD - Satan's little all knowing god... Cover the cuts to Enslave U
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
245 views • 6 months ago

DOGE spelled Backwards is EGod.

EGod is why the shut down, elimination or control of so many government agencies. On paper it sounds good but is it a beast system trap. We cover the potential privatization of the USPS and what could go wrong hooking up with a Deep State Company like Amazon. Why is the communist manifesto income tax being considered to be eliminated while Elon says most jobs will be eliminated with Ai. How does this fit the push for Crypto, UBI, and the Fort Knox potential gold theft by the central bankers. Trump signed an executive order to control independent agencies like the CDC, FCC, SEC and FDA. By being above the law to save the country, what moves will EGOD do with the FDA / CDC to cement the iron mixed with clay / MOTB agenda? What is the MioT and how does this fit reducing military officials like Generals? How does this all fit Microsoft's 060606 patent and Groks new demonic logo. And much more.. Please share..


Keywords
are you savedegodmiotwhy all the governement cuts
