Oreshnik, Hazelnut of Death - TCR#1100 STEVEN D KELLEY #413 NOV-28-2024

TCR#1100 STEVEN D KELLEY #413 NOV-28-2024 - I wish there was a way to raise everyone's IQ just high enough, and for just long enough to solve the problems we need solved now. Unfortunately, so many people have been dumbed down for so long, that the enemy has no problem finding many millions of slow thinkers to rally behind fake leaders, and insane ideas. I could tell you that each person you support is a criminal, but then you would have to admit that you were wrong, and you made uneducated decisions. Nobody want to be told they are stupid, or that their lack of brain power has caused the world to be controlled by evil. There is no way to fix the earth's problems, as long as people refuse to take responsibility for poor mental powers, and a bloated ego that refuses to admit to truth.













As I PRAY for all survivors suffering today, and the URGENT RESCUE of INNOCENT MISSING CHILDREN worldwide, I have to ask since NOTHING has changed for all these years, how much worse does it have to get for us and our children above ground before everyone finally realizes they we have the POWER to end this LIVING HELL by uniting as a FEARLESS FORCE.













We believe that by providing SERVICE TO OTHERS (ANIMALS COUNT) leads us to a higher consciousness. "Every test successfully met is rewarded by some growth in intuitive knowledge, strengthening of character, or initiation into a higher consciousness." Paul Brunton













Ephesians 6:11 "Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil."





