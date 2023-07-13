X22 REPORT Ep. 3114a - Russia Hints At Gold Backing The BRICS, Gold Destroys The Fed, Think Optics

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Ep. 3114a - July 12, 2023
Russia Hints At Gold Backing The BRICS, Gold Destroys The Fed, Think Optics
The people in the UK are seeing the economic illusion of inflation, the manufactures are shrinking products hoping the people do not notice. The statistical inflation numbers are dropping but the prices for everyday goods are increasing, illusion exposed. Russia is now signaling it will help the BRICS go to gold.
