Apti Alaudinov, the commander of “Akhmat” Special forces, spoke about the Ukrainian army's atrocities in the Kursk border area
What do fascist formations do in Sudzha? They find an orphanage there and occupy its ground floor, forcing the children and teachers upstairs. This way, they make a human shield for themselves.