Kathy Szeliga: America's path to freedom and prosperity is with private property ownership, not the government
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
0
0 view • 03/10/2023

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/04/2023 The Maryland House of Delegates Matt Morgan @MattMorgan29A and Kathy Szeliga: America's path to freedom and prosperity is with private property ownership, not the government. In America, we own private property, freedom of speech, freedom of assembly, freedom to own guns. These are important American principles. But in China, the CCP owns everything.f Communism doesn't work.


【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/04/2023 马里兰众议院众议员马特·摩根和凯西·施利加：美国通过财产私有化而非国家公有化实现了自由和繁荣。在美国，我们拥有私有财产、言论自由、集会自由、拥枪自由，这些是重要的美国基本原则。而在中国，中共控制了一切。共产主义是行不通。

