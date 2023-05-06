The Four Last Things (Heaven) - Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN) Ep.86 with Fr. Chris Alar

Fr. Chris Alar, Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN)May 4, 2023





We are taught that we’re meant for Heaven, but what does that mean? What will Heaven actually be like? Join Fr. Chris Alar as he shares teachings from Scripture, Sacred Tradition, and the Magisterium to help us better understand Heaven. And hear theologian Daniel O’Connor discuss the characteristics our bodies may have in Heaven.





Watch Fr. Chris Alar and the Marian Fathers and Brothers from the National Shrine of Divine Mercy on our new show Living Divine Mercy airing every Wednesday at 6:30pm EST on EWTN. Through teaching segments, Bible and St. Faustina Diary excerpts, as well as real-life examples of people who are living Divine Mercy in their lives, you will learn why Jesus said Divine Mercy is mankind's last hope of salvation! Episode 86: The Four Last Things: Heaven





Support our ministries: https://forms.thedivinemercy.org/donation/?source=EWTN





NEW Digital Streaming Site: https://divinemercyplus.org/?source=YT





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k3Tj_Tp0pqo