Good Day from Kamakura, Japan! 🇯🇵 A Season’s Greeting! 🤩🐶

And now, we’re about to say goodbye to December! My, how time flies. I’m pretty sure that I’ve harvested the last of my tomatoes for this year- what a crop! The garlic is sprouting and the broccoli are growing, and the cabbages are forming heads. It’ll be interesting to see if I get anything from the volunteer potato plant. Happy Holidays to you all! 🐶🤩👍🏾





"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll